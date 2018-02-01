Washington, D.C. man charged with child rape in Arnold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Washington, D.C., is headed to court on charges he raped a child on multiple occasions in Arnold.

Delonte Haynes, 25, of Washington, D.C., is accused of raping of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and indecent assault of a person under 13, all felonies, as well as related charges.

According to court documents, Arnold Police Chief Eric Doutt witnessed an interview during which the child identified Haynes.

Court document say Haynes, on multiple occasion last October showed the child pornography before initiating sexual contact, at times forcibly removing the victim's clothing.

The charges against Haynes were held for court after a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Thursday.

Haynes was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison after Pallone denied him bail, indicating there was nothing that would ensure Haynes would show up for court.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.