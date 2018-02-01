Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Valley News Dispatch

Washington, D.C. man charged with child rape in Arnold

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
Delonte Haynes
Westmoreland County Prison
Delonte Haynes

Updated 7 hours ago

A man from Washington, D.C., is headed to court on charges he raped a child on multiple occasions in Arnold.

Delonte Haynes, 25, of Washington, D.C., is accused of raping of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and indecent assault of a person under 13, all felonies, as well as related charges.

According to court documents, Arnold Police Chief Eric Doutt witnessed an interview during which the child identified Haynes.

Court document say Haynes, on multiple occasion last October showed the child pornography before initiating sexual contact, at times forcibly removing the victim's clothing.

The charges against Haynes were held for court after a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Thursday.

Haynes was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison after Pallone denied him bail, indicating there was nothing that would ensure Haynes would show up for court.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me