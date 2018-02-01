Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
New Ken police investigate cause of Route 366 crash Wednesday that injured 4 people

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Police are investigating the cause of a three-car accident Wednesday night that shut down Route 366 in both directions for nearly two hours. The road was shut down between Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass cloverleaf. Four people were injured. Jan. 31, 2018
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

New Kensington police are investigating why a 23-year-old Leechburg woman crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic on Route 366 on Wednesday night, which resulted in a three-car crash.

Acting police Chief Bob Deringer indicated police intend to conduct tests as part of the ongoing investigation.

The crash, which was reported about 7:40 p.m., sent four people to area hospitals. He did not identify them by name.

Deringer said the Leechburg woman was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer toward the Taco Bell along Route 366 from the Route 56 Bypass cloverleaf when she crossed the center line and sideswiped a Honda SUV being driven by a 61-year-old Cheswick woman.

Following the sideswipe, the car continued until it was struck by a Chrysler Sebring driven by a 57-year-old Arnold man, Deringer said.

The chief said it appears that after sideswiping the Honda, the Lancer began to continue to cross completely over the opposing lane and was almost immediately hit broadside by the Chrysler. It was not a head-on crash as reported Wednesday night.

“It happened ‘bang-bang,'” the chief said. He said the Chrysler “didn't have a chance to brake or anything.”

Deringer said the driver of the Mitsubishi was taken by paramedics to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Cheswick woman went to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, and the Arnold man and his female passenger both went to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to the chief.

He could not provide an update on their conditions.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said Wednesday night that no one needed to be helped from the cars and everyone was out of their vehicles before firefighters arrived.

Route 366 was shut down between the Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass cloverleaf for nearly two hours as rescue and cleanup crews worked at the scene.

It reopened to traffic about 9:40 p.m.

“It was a pretty significant crash,” Deringer said. Police say the Chrysler was totaled and the Mitsubishi was severely damaged.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

