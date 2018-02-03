Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Training keeps Allegheny Township company workers ready to respond

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 3:33 p.m.

Andrew Helman of Indiana borough didn't know he would be cast as an injured victim Saturday, but he played his role with a smile.

Helman was taking part in McCutcheon Enterprises Inc.'s company­wide hazardous materials refresher course in Allegheny Township.

Emergency response is one of many services offered by MEI.

In the training exercise, Helman climbed into a confined space simulator to pose as a worker with a broken leg.

Employee Austin Farinelli of Ford City and others had to demonstrate how to safely rescue him.

“Hey, he already has a leg injury,” he told two men who were lifting Helman out.

Then it was Helman's turn to show how to get workers out of a horizontal or vertical confined space.

Employees also were tested on how to use respirators and an air truck, how to choose protective clothing and how to double-check safety equipment.

The eight-hour refresher course reminds the 115 employees about their original 40-hour federal certification and keeps them ready, said MEI spokesman Chad McCutcheon.

While most people shy away from trouble, MEI employees are trained to go toward fires, train crashes and jackknifed tractor-trailers — any where there is the need for emergency cleanup of hazardous material.

Even while training was under way Saturday morning, a crew was sent for fluid cleanup for a series of accidents along the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Donegal.

One of the refresher teachers was Bill Krulac of Greensburg, the retired state trooper who coordinated PSP's weapons of mass destruction plans after 9/11.

“The cleanup ... along the turnpike was tricky because it had a flammable solvent involved,” he said.

Fifteen employees have federal certification to help with a weapons of mass destruction emergency, and some have Coast Guard certification, which allows them to clean tanks aboard barges that ply the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, Chad McCutcheon said.

MEI compliance manager Owen Biltz of Washington Township is a chemist.

“It's not the same thing every day. It's challenging,” he said.

Field technician Warren Diemert of West Newton enjoys the work and opportunity to learn.

“They are very safety oriented,” he said.

Joe Cravener of Ford City enjoys the work of a project manager. It comes down to doing what the customer needs by finding the “safest, efficient and cost-effective way,” he said.

The 71-year-old growing company has a contract to do hazardous cleanups along about half of the turnpike from the Ohio line east to the Fort Littleton exit.

It also does cleanups along the Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass, the Beaver Valley Expressway, the Mon-Fayette Expressway and the Findlay Connector.

MEI has an industrial waste treatment facility. The firm also provides industrial cleaning, waste removal for fracking, emergency response and cleanup, as well as health and safety training.

It rents heavy equipment and sells equipment parts at Pike Street in Houston, Washington County.

The company was started in 1947 by Olen McCutcheon and his son, Max, to take waste from what was then Allegheny Ludlum.

MEI president Cal McCutcheon joined his grandfather and his father, Max, in the firm in 1979.

“Our mailing address is Apollo and we have a Vandergrift phone exchange. But we pay taxes to Allegheny Township,” McCutcheon said, still amused by the differences.

Cal's wife, Julie, is the human resources manager. Sons Chad and Nathan are among about 115 employees.

Today, the company's logo features the red letters “MEI” transitioning into green trees, pointed out Chad McCutcheon, the company's communications director.

“It's our theme: Protecting the Environment for Tomorrow's Generations,” Cal McCutcheon said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

Cody Walters enters a tank to rescue a teammate during a simulated horizontal confined space entry and rescue training exercise on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at McCutcheon Enterprises in Allegheny Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Andy Helman is lifted by teammates during a simulated confined space entry and rescue training exercise on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at McCutcheon Enterprises in Allegheny Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bill Krulac demonstrates self-contained breathing apparatus safety procedures during a confined space entry and rescue training exercise on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at McCutcheon Enterprises in Allegheny Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Warren Diemert goes over safety procedures before a simulated confined space entry and rescue training exercise on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at McCutcheon Enterprises in Allegheny Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Employees listen to a demonstration during a simulated confined space entry and rescue training exercise on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at McCutcheon Enterprises in Allegheny Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A line is lowered to retreive a rescue victim during a simulated confined space entry and rescue training exercise on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at McCutcheon Enterprises in Allegheny Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
