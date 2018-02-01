New Ken police seek public's help in nabbing Papa John's armed robber

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone robbed the Papa John's on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington early Saturday, police say.

New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said a black man entered the restaurant's rear door shortly after midnight carrying a small black or blue revolver, possibly a .38-caliber with a snub-nose barrel, and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect then forced the employee to escort him to the manager's office where he grabbed more cash.

The man then ordered the two employees to lie down and wait five minutes and then left through the back door with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deringer said no surveillance video was available and that police don't know which direction the man went after he fled.

The employees were not injured.

The thief is described as between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet tall and between 200 and 250 pounds.

Deringer said he was wearing a long, black, zippered jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black face mask over the bottom of his face, black gloves, a black cap, dark brown work boots and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police department at 724-339-7533.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.