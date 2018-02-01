Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Ken police seek public's help in nabbing Papa John's armed robber

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
The Papa John's on Tarentum Bridge Road was robbed early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Papa John's on Tarentum Bridge Road was robbed early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2018.
The Papa John's on Tarentum Bridge Road was robbed early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Papa John's on Tarentum Bridge Road was robbed early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Someone robbed the Papa John's on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington early Saturday, police say.

New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said a black man entered the restaurant's rear door shortly after midnight carrying a small black or blue revolver, possibly a .38-caliber with a snub-nose barrel, and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect then forced the employee to escort him to the manager's office where he grabbed more cash.

The man then ordered the two employees to lie down and wait five minutes and then left through the back door with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deringer said no surveillance video was available and that police don't know which direction the man went after he fled.

The employees were not injured.

The thief is described as between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet tall and between 200 and 250 pounds.

Deringer said he was wearing a long, black, zippered jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black face mask over the bottom of his face, black gloves, a black cap, dark brown work boots and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police department at 724-339-7533.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me