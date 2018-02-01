Tax help for seniors available in Lower Burrell
Updated 14 hours ago
Area senior citizens will be able to get help with their taxes at state Rep. Eli Evankovich's Lower Burrell office.
AARP Foundation tax-aide volunteers will provide free tax services there for seniors. Volunteers will be available by appointment only to help with federal and state tax returns.
Seniors can make an appointment by calling 724-335-2790. Evankovich, R-Murrysville, has a district office in the Stewart Plaza, 2879 Leechburg Road.
Appointments will be available every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting Tuesday and running through April 10. Volunteers are able to assist three seniors in each one-hour time slot.
For details on the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. (R-Murrysville)