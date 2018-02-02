Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Flood prevention work to start soon in Brackenridge

George Guido | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Residents and motorists in the Nelson and Stieren avenue areas of Brackenridge soon will be getting some relief from periodic flooding.

Borough officials said Thursday night that the next phase of the storm water/sewage separation project will start soon.

That phase involves replacing storm sewers in that area of the Brackenridge Flats neighborhood in the hopes of halting flash flooding.

The $243,000 cost will be covered by a grant from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

A pre-construction meeting with contractor Jet Jack Construction of Oakdale was to take place Friday, though a start date for the work has yet to be determined.

The borough's next infrastructure project will be a water line replacement along Mile Lock Lane.

Aging water line and related transmission equipment will be replaced, according to Borough Engineer Gordon Taylor.

That work will be done with a nearly $225,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

Brackenridge will have to kick in $39,000 to cover its share of the cost.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me