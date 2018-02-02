Flood prevention work to start soon in Brackenridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents and motorists in the Nelson and Stieren avenue areas of Brackenridge soon will be getting some relief from periodic flooding.

Borough officials said Thursday night that the next phase of the storm water/sewage separation project will start soon.

That phase involves replacing storm sewers in that area of the Brackenridge Flats neighborhood in the hopes of halting flash flooding.

The $243,000 cost will be covered by a grant from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

A pre-construction meeting with contractor Jet Jack Construction of Oakdale was to take place Friday, though a start date for the work has yet to be determined.

The borough's next infrastructure project will be a water line replacement along Mile Lock Lane.

Aging water line and related transmission equipment will be replaced, according to Borough Engineer Gordon Taylor.

That work will be done with a nearly $225,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

Brackenridge will have to kick in $39,000 to cover its share of the cost.

George Guido is a freelance writer.