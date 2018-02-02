One person injured in Allegheny Township wreck

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One person was injured Thursday night when an SUV slid over a hillside in Allegheny Township.

The one-vehicle accident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Shearsburg Road near Beck Road.

Allegheny Township Sgt. Dan Uncapher said the 20-year-old driver of a GMC Envoy lost control of the vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered roadway.

A 17-year-old male passenger was also in the vehicle.

Uncapher said it's unclear which person was taken to the hospital, but the injuries are not life threatening. The person was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.