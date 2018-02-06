Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Soulful video earns St. Joe's student national recognition

Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Avi Shelestak and Bella Salem in a scene from Isabel Horgan's award-winning video, 'Rebirth.'
Courtesy of Isabel Horgan
Avi Shelestak and Bella Salem in a scene from Isabel Horgan's award-winning video, 'Rebirth.'
Isabel Horgan received a Silver Key in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards for her film 'Rebirth.' The St. Joseph High School senior is from Valley Township, Armstrong County.
Isabel Horgan received a Silver Key in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards for her film 'Rebirth.' The St. Joseph High School senior is from Valley Township, Armstrong County.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Isabel Horgan lives on a huge farm in Armstrong County.

As a lover of art and photography, a national competition at the start of her senior year involving both, in video submission form, caught the Valley Township resident's attention.

Horgan, a senior at St. Joseph High School in Harrison, utilized her family's picturesque 234-acre spread as a set for her video titled, "Rebirth", which she submitted in the 2017 annual Scholastic Art And Writing Awards competition.

The edgy, artsy and nature driven short video placed second, earning her a Silver Key award regionally, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.

This was the first time a St. Joseph student placed in the Northeast region.

The Alliance is a non-profit organization with a mission of identifying students with exceptional artistic and literary talent, with students across the country submitting more than 330,000 original works last year in 29 different categories of art and writing.

Horgan said her video concept began with a dialogue about "personal identity."

"I set out to tell a story of personal struggles that begin to resolve in nature," said Horgan, 17, and attending Carnegie Mellon University this fall. "The ability to use the natural world and other relationships as a source of refuge is not only healing, but also serves as a new beginning, a rebirth."

Horgan recruited two buddies, Avi Shelestak and Bella Salem, to act in her video, which was edited utilizing iMovie technology.

"This video is the story of a transformation, a renewal, and a landscape," Horgan said. "By incorporating the natural world, Avi, Bella and I set out to tell a story of personal internal struggles that begin to be healed by the processes of nature. The video can be viewed in sections or as a whole, as the plot is continuously revolving and renewing."

The actual filming occurred for several days on Horgan's farm during late summer. The editing process took about a week, she said.

"The most challenging part of this process was videotaping and editing," Horgan said. "I've been a photographer for a couple of years now, but this concept really needed to be a moving picture and not just stills."

Committed to mastering editing and honing her video skills, Horgan said she was encouraged by the reactions from others after the video posted on YouTube.

"The video was not created under the pretense that I would use it for any specific purpose, but when I was applying to college, I felt it showcased the range of ideas and mediums I am capable of utilizing in my art," Horgan said.

The video features sweeping drone footage revealing shots of Western Pennsylvania scenery, close-ups of numerous blooming flowers and foliage and the actors posing in a variety of melancholy, thoughtful and introspective fashion, all set to the music of Until The Ribbon Breaks of Los Angeles.

Mom Jodi Horgan is thrilled for her daughter's accomplishments.

"This is a video she did for her (college) portfolio and it is always nice to receive some recognition," Jodi Horgan said. "Her taking that leap of faith makes a parent proud."

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

