Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum-Culmerville Road landslide in Tarentum to be repaired in March

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Vehicles stop for traffic at a one-lane section of Tarentum-Culmerville Road in Tarentum on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Vehicles stop for traffic at a one-lane section of Tarentum-Culmerville Road in Tarentum on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Repairs to the landslide along Tarentum-Culmerville Road in Tarentum that has reduced traffic to one alternating lane since last February are expected to begin in March.

The repairs will close the road completely and take three to four months to complete, according to Mike Dillon, Allegheny County's deputy director of public works.

The road becomes Bakerstown Road when it enters Frazer a short distance away.

“We're going to remove a portion of the hillside and construct a wall adjacent to the roadway to support the newly constructed road,” Dillon said.

The wall and new road will be about 300 feet long.

“We're anticipating a cost of $450,000,” Dillon said.

The landslide happened Jan. 18, 2017, on the side of the road where traffic heads to Tarentum.

There are temporary traffic signs in place to manage traffic flow for the 2,000 vehicles that use the road daily. County officials have encouraged motorists to take their turn through the lane restriction and yield to fellow drivers when necessary.

Fred Whitfield has lived along the stretch of Tarentum-Culmerville Road for about 15 years.

He is surprised that the county hasn't repaired the slide yet.

“I think they should do something about it,” said Whitfield, 47. “That road's bad right there.

“It needs to be fixed.”

He said one good thing about the situation is that it has slowed traffic.

“There's usually four or five accidents by now — I haven't heard of any,” he said.

Dillon said the county always planned to start repairs in March.

“Whenever the road gave way, we didn't have any design in place for it,” he said. “We had to bring a designer on board, work through putting plans together and getting a contractor on board. By the time that was all done, it would have brought us into winter. It didn't make sense to close the road in winter when we could keep the road open with alternating traffic.

“With spring coming, the construction season starting again, we're moving forward with the project.”

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Friday submitted a bill to county council to acquire a parcel of property that would let the department move ahead with the repairs. Council will consider that Tuesday.

Dillon said the property is vacant.

“There's an abandoned property up there, and we have been unable to locate the property owner,” he said. “We have to proceed with a condemnation in order to obtain the property required to do the work.”

Phone messages left for Tarentum Mayor Eric Carter and Borough Manager Michael Nestico were not returned Friday.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

