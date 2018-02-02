You can get more than a home from Habitat For Humanity Allegheny Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beyond Brick & Mortar will be held the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. If delivery is needed, it will be scheduled and provided at no cost.

Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley doesn't just want to give you a home — they want to help you decorate it, too.

The New Kensington-based nonprofit on Friday announced the launch of a new program, Beyond Brick & Mortar, designed to give disadvantaged Allegheny Valley families and individuals free home furnishings and decor accessories.

The program kicks off Saturday.

Habitat Executive Director John Tamiggi said the idea for Beyond Brick & Mortar came from working in the organization's ReStore, which sells donated goods in Parnassus.

He said there is an “overwhelming need” for such items from the store's customers.

“The idea is to go a step above and beyond, providing families in need with home furnishing tools, furniture (and) appliances that they otherwise would go without,” Tamiggi said.

The program will typically serve those earning less than 150 percent of the federal poverty line.

For example, the annual income limit for a household of two people would be $24,820.

Those who fit the criteria will be able to come to the ReStore to pick out merchandise from a dedicated wing with preselected items. There is a predetermined or a select amount of items that qualifying individuals may take at one time.

They will vary month-by-month.

Among the items:

• Furniture;

• Appliances;

• Kitchen items such as plates, glasses and cookware;

• Lighting supplies, including light bulbs and lamps;

• Flooring and paint;

• Tools and building materials like hammers, nuts and bolts and landscaping supplies.

Tamiggi said his organization is working with local groups such as the Natrona Comes Together Association, the Alle-Kiski Area H.O.P.E. Center, Lost Dreams Awakening and the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches to identify people who fit the criteria.

“That's really our starting point, working through the partnership programs, the organizations that are established,” Tamiggi said. “But certainly if there's questions or desire for support they can contact us directly.”

For more information, contact the organization at 724-594-1050 or restore@habitatav.org.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.