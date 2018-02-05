Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Homeowner's brother killed in Springdale Township shooting

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside a home in the 1200 block of Butler Road in Springdale Township on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside a home in the 1200 block of Butler Road in Springdale Township on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Susan Cain now has two brothers who were shot to death.

Cain, 54, of 1206 Butler St., Springdale Township, said the man fatally shot Sunday morning as he broke into her home was her brother, who was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office as Joseph Secora, 39, of Springdale.

“It's been a very tough time for our family,” she said. “On top of this, we just lost my father.”

Cain said their father, Paul Secora III, died because of illness late last year.

Local police and Allegheny County detectives were called to the home just after 10 a.m. Sunday and found Joseph Secora with a fatal gunshot wound on a hillside across the street, Springdale Township police Chief Mike Naviglia said.

Police said Secora broke into the house through rear sliding glass doors above the garage of the small, yellow frame home.

James Cain, 21, then fired a single gunshot that hit him, Susan Cain confirmed. James is Susan's son.

The intruder ran down a small hill, crossed Butler Road, and then fell down a hillside between some houses, police said. He was dead at the scene.

County police classified the shooting as a home invasion-homicide and, on Monday, ruled Secora's cause of death as a “penetrating gunshot wound of the abdomen.”

No charges filed

No charges have been filed as a result of the shooting.

According to Allegheny County detectives, it's hard to say why Joseph Secora may have been attempting to break into the home, but he may have been struggling with mental health problems.

“It is believed (Secora) had mental health issues,” county Detective Sgt. Ken Ruckel said in a news release.

Cain said that this isn't the first time a member of her family has died of a gunshot wound.

Her brother, Tommy Secora, was shot and killed in 1980 at the home of a friend. Tommy was 15 and a student at Springdale High School. That shooting was ruled accidental.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

