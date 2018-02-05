Cheswick to consider plans for O'Reilly Auto Parts store

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Meeting to consider plans for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store

The Cheswick Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider plans for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store to come to the borough.

Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said the plans are proposed for the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St. and have been submitted to the borough and sent to the borough engineer.

Although empty now, Fitzgerald said the building was once a different auto parts store.

Council President Paul Jack said he didn't know many of the specifics, but he welcomes new businesses interested in coming to the borough.

O'Reilly Spokesman Mark Merz said he couldn't confirm the Cheswick plans since it's such a preliminary stage, but said the company is looking at several locations in the state.

“We do have plans and projects to open several stores there in Pennsylvania,” he said. “It's primarily just the opportunity to expand into markets where we haven't yet.”

Merz said O'Reilly has 5,000 stores across 47 states.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter.