Project in Washington Township to require 9-mile detour on Pine Run Road next year

What: Discuss plans requiring long detour on Pine Run Road next year

PennDOT will unveil its plans this afternoon for a $500,000 project to replace a culvert under Pine Run Road in Washington Township during the summer of 2019.

The project will shut down a section of the road for two months, causing a 9-mile detour.

The public can learn more about the project and meet PennDOT officials from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Township Municipal Building, 285 Pine Run Church Road.

During the project, Pine Run Road will be open from Route 380 to Watt Road, near the Upper Burrell border, and then from Pine Run Road and Pine Run Church Road through the remainder of Washington and Allegheny townships, according to township Supervisor Joe Olszewski.

The culvert, which carries Pine Run under the road, is in poor shape and will eventually collapse, making the road unstable, according to Brian Svesnik, PennDOT project manager.

It will take about a month to install a new culvert and another month to raise the road about 5 inches, he said.

On average, about 1,400 vehicles use Pine Run, he said.

The road carries a lot of through-traffic, according to Olszewski.

“It won't be such a hardship for local residents, but they will be a little inconvenienced,” he said.

Although the township didn't ask for the repair, as Pine Run Road is a state road, Olszewski said, “We're glad to see them make any kind of an improvement.”

