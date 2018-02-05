Former Freeport golf course may be site of natural gas wells, about 200 houses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The seventh hole at the former Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course should soon be producing natural gas instead of tap-in putts.

Representatives of XTO were at Freeport Council's meeting Monday to map out plans for a 300-by-400 well pad that will house four Marcellus shale wells and one Utica shale well.

Utica shale natural gas wells are much deeper below the surface than Marcellus wells.

XTO Energy hopes to be pumping natural gas by late fall.

None of the nearly 20 residents at the meeting voiced any objections, nor did any borough officials.

First, XTO has to get permitting from the state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies.

Trucks would use Mill Street to access the property, and the company plans to build a 1,600-foot driveway.

XTO plans to draw water for fracking from Buffalo Creek, piping the creek water to the drilling site.

That means there would be fewer trucks carrying water up Mill Street to the drilling site.

“XTO will go the extra mile to accommodate local communities,” said attorney Shawn Gallagher, of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. “XTO guys will be on site during the drilling process.”

Gallagher added that a DEP representative recently did a walk-through with drilling company officials amid hopes the permit process will go faster.

He said in the event of a drought this summer, gathering water from Buffalo Creek will be temporarily halted.

The drilling site will abut a wetlands area, and the developer will have to work around some already-laid natural gas pipes.

Fees yet to be determined

Officials said it's too early to tell what sort of royalty fees could be coming to the Freeport Borough coffers.

XTO will need a zoning change from the borough.

The company could ask for an extension of the nearby industrial area that once included the Freeport Brick Co. or ask for a variance on uses for a Suburban Residential zoning district.

Borough Solicitor Gerald DeAngelis said there will be at least one public hearing once XTO decides which usage option to pursue.

Derek J. Folmer, XTO's surface land supervisor and a resident of nearby Allegheny Township, said signs will be posted along Mill Street to inform residents of drilling plans.

He added that digital speed limit signs will be erected, flaggers will be present and Folmer will meet with Freeport Area School District officials to schedule truck trips around buses picking up and discharging students.

XTO is a subsidiary of Exxon-Mobil.

Houses still planned

Property owner Gary Nese told council Monday night that he still plans on building about 200 residential units at the former golf course, away from the drilling pad.

Nese said XTO officials “have worked diligently with me for a long-term benefit for all of us.”A fence and planted area will be far enough away that residents won't notice the development, according to Nese.

Nese is awaiting public sewerage from the borough before going ahead with building plans. He hopes to have a 172-acre residential site plan ready for council's review in the next “eight to 12 months.”Construction would be done over several years under several phases.

Nese will collaborate with Mike Graff, owner of an adjacent 60-acre lot for area development, including a new nine-hole golf course which he hopes to open by June 1.

Graff said a clubhouse and restaurant are already operational.

George Guido is a freelance writer.