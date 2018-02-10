Synchronized traffic lights coming to Lower Valley arteries — eventually

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers who travel Freeport Road in the Lower Valley for their commute can look forward to some relief in the coming years.

Traffic signals on Freeport Road from Sharpsburg to Harmar will be upgraded to have new technology that can better manage traffic flows to prevent backups. Route 910 in Harmar will also be part of the project.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission this month approved the local work as part of $34.25 million for a variety of Western Pennsylvania projects. The federally funded Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Improvement Program provides funds for transportation initiatives to improve air quality.

Work isn't expected to begin until 2021 or 2022.

The cost is around $2 million for both the Freeport Road and Route 910 improvements.

The project comes at no cost to the municipalities in which the signals are installed. Municipalities are responsible for any subsequent upkeep of the signals.

Todd Kravits, PennDOT District 11 traffic engineer, said a total of 27 traffic lights will be upgraded with computer algorithm technology that will be able to know the busiest times for traffic and adjust to keep traffic from becoming congested during rush hours.

Each traffic light will have the ability to send a message to the following light to keep things flowing and on the same schedule.

“If traffic isn't progressing nicely through that, you get a lot of delay,” Kravits said. “What we're trying to do is to provide a more reliable experience as you drive up and down Freeport Road.”

Kravits said the Sharpsburg end of Freeport Road sees about 15,000 drivers each day while the Harmar end, which gets traffic from both Route 28 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sees about 23,000 drivers.

About 18,000 people travel Route 910 daily.

Kravits said the signals will also be able to accommodate when traffic is diverted from Route 28 in the case of an accident.

“After traffic begins traveling there, the signals can sense there's a higher volume of traffic,” he said.

Local officials are looking forward to the upgrades.

Sharpsburg Manager Bill Rossey said borough officials are pleased to get the new technology and hope it will reduce traffic backups along Main Street and Freeport Road from Sharpsburg to Blawnox.

The roads are used heavily by motorists to link to Route 28, The Waterworks mall and RIDC Park in O'Hara.

“The lights will also be able to be upgraded when necessary for any additional increases in traffic, possibly from the Riverfront 47 development,” Rossey said.

Riverfront 47 is a proposed commercial development by The Mosites Co. that would bring housing, shopping and light industry to a 1.5-mile stretch of land along the Allegheny River from Aspinwall to Sharpsburg.

Harmar official welcomes upgrade

Harmar Supervisor Lee Biermeyer said the signal upgrades are a needed change.

“It's welcome here,” he said. “If it helps the boroughs and townships down below, that's all the better.”

Biermeyer said traffic routinely backs up with traffic from both Route 28 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit 48.

“Anything that's going to facilitate that from backing up to help alleviate that congestion is great,” he said.

Adaptive traffic signals already are in place on Route 19 in McCandless and Pine, and on Route 22 in Monroeville and Murrysville.

Andy Waple, director of transportation planning with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, said adaptive signals work well in areas where roads can't be widened.

“This is a way to kind of optimize the system of using what's out there in terms of existing infrastructure for a relatively low cost,” Waple said. “You're making things move much more efficiently and also improving the environment through air quality.”

Staff writer Tawnya Panizzi contributed to this report. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.