Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Cheswick Council to vote on tax hike

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Cheswick Borough building.
Brian C. Rittmeyer
Cheswick Borough building.

Updated 16 hours ago

Cheswick officials are considering a tax increase for 2018, after reopening the borough's budget this month.

Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said the $1.6 million budget calls for a nearly 9 percent tax increase, upping the property tax rate from 5.35 mills to 5.85 mills.

The average tax bill would increase by about $50. For a home at the median assessed value of $103,600, the borough tax bill would jump from about $554 to $606.

Council has set a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to vote on the budget.

Fitzgerald said the proposed tax increase isn't to cover any one expense, but to account for overall cost increases throughout the budget.

Although the borough was required to approve a 2018 budget by the end of last year, that budget can be revisited in any year that follows a municipal election year.

A council may amend its budget and tax rates in the January following a municipal election. If it does, the council is required to adopt an amended budget no later than Feb. 15.

Fitzgerald said the tax increase didn't have anything to do with the unexpected $500,000 the borough had to pay out last year to cover the debt it owed to its pension funds. The borough borrowed $350,000 from First Commonwealth Bank over six years at a 2.84 percent interest rate. The other $155,000 came from the borough's budget.

Council President Paul Jack echoed that, saying the pension costs are a minor part of the tax increase. He said costs are rising across the board including police and public works salaries as well as salt and snow removal costs.

“I think what we found is that it was just a general increase,” Jack said. “We don't have any special projects or anything like that, that I can think of that drove up the cost at all.”

Copies of the proposed budget and proposed millage ordinance are available for public to review from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the borough office.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me