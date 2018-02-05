Cheswick Council to vote on tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheswick officials are considering a tax increase for 2018, after reopening the borough's budget this month.

Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said the $1.6 million budget calls for a nearly 9 percent tax increase, upping the property tax rate from 5.35 mills to 5.85 mills.

The average tax bill would increase by about $50. For a home at the median assessed value of $103,600, the borough tax bill would jump from about $554 to $606.

Council has set a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to vote on the budget.

Fitzgerald said the proposed tax increase isn't to cover any one expense, but to account for overall cost increases throughout the budget.

Although the borough was required to approve a 2018 budget by the end of last year, that budget can be revisited in any year that follows a municipal election year.

A council may amend its budget and tax rates in the January following a municipal election. If it does, the council is required to adopt an amended budget no later than Feb. 15.

Fitzgerald said the tax increase didn't have anything to do with the unexpected $500,000 the borough had to pay out last year to cover the debt it owed to its pension funds. The borough borrowed $350,000 from First Commonwealth Bank over six years at a 2.84 percent interest rate. The other $155,000 came from the borough's budget.

Council President Paul Jack echoed that, saying the pension costs are a minor part of the tax increase. He said costs are rising across the board including police and public works salaries as well as salt and snow removal costs.

“I think what we found is that it was just a general increase,” Jack said. “We don't have any special projects or anything like that, that I can think of that drove up the cost at all.”

Copies of the proposed budget and proposed millage ordinance are available for public to review from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the borough office.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.