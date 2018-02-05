New Kensington police force says goodbye to 2 officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington officially parted ways with two police officers Monday night.

Council accepted the resignation of patrolman James Noble, effective Dec. 17, 2017, and the retirement of patrolman Michael Netzlof, effective last Wednesday.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said both men performed well during their tenure with the city.

“Officer Noble was here, not for a very long time, but did a tremendous job, was well respected for the time that he was here,” the mayor said. “Of course, Mike Netzlof was here for 26 years and did a tremendous job. (He was) typically low-key, but I just think that he did an outstanding job.”

Acting police Chief Bob Deringer said Noble took a job with the Monroeville Police Department, which came as a surprise.

“He was doing really good, but I don't blame him,“ he said. “He lives in Monroeville, so he's working for his hometown department now. The opportunity to do that doesn't come around very often.”

Deringer worked with Netzlof on the midnight shift for a number of years.

“He was our (Critical Response Team) commander for a long time,“ he said.

City council hired two police officers in January, bringing the department's complement up to 21. All New Kensington police officers are full-time employees.

When at full strength, the department has 26 officers, but they haven't hit that number in a long time, the chief said.

Recently, that has to do with retirements, deaths and officers taking jobs elsewhere.

“We have a lot of older officers,” Deringer said. “There's probably, off the top of my head, maybe six or seven that have the years of service and the age (eligibility) and could retire at any time.”

The two new officers, Joseph Spessard, 36, and Joseph Martino II, 30, were hired to replace Noble and rookie Officer Brian Shaw, who was killed in the line of duty Nov. 17.

They start work Feb. 16.

“They'll be on a month of field training before they're released on their own,” Deringer said.

“They won't be on their own till at least March 16.”

The men will start at just over $49,000 a year, or 70 percent of the full patrolman's pay. After four years, they'll be paid the full $70,000 patrolman's salary.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.