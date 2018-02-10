New Kensington Redevelopment Authority's new chief has 'passion for the city'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sarah Snider has more than 30 years of experience in leadership and consulting that has taken her all over the United States as well as Morocco and Kenya.

Now, she will help take the city of New Kensington into the future as the new part-time executive director of its redevelopment authority.

“I'm very excited about being a part of this opportunity,” said Snider, 57. “... I know it's going to be challenging, but I do truly believe all the pieces are here.

“I just feel like someday we're going to be looking back and going, ‘Look what we all did.' And that feeling motivates me.”

Snider took over the executive director role in January. She replaced Frank Tosto Jr., who left for business and personal reasons. Her salary has not yet been determined.

Tosto, who was executive director of the authority for about three years, said Snider is one of the most qualified people for the job.

She has a good attitude, was the head of a large nonprofit and is well-versed, Tosto said. She also worked as the volunteer coordinator for improvements to the city's revitalization hub, known as the Corridor of Innovation.

“We're so fortunate to have someone with her level of experience,” Tosto said. “She has a passion for the city and community development, and it just seemed to be a good fit.”

Snider is the wife of Penn State New Kensington Chancellor Kevin Snider and got involved in the corridor project through him.

Snider's background in grant writing and administration led Kevin Snider to ask her to oversee the Facade Improvement Program for the corridor, which was something she thought would be a small project that blossomed into something more.

“I thought, OK, this will be really good, I like this kind of thing,” she said. “Well, it became sort of all-consuming for me, and I fell in love with New Kensington.”

She will work with Mayor Tom Guzzo, city council, the city code enforcement office and the street department as part of her position with the authority.

She will be responsible for community and economic development and oversight of the city's Community Development Block Grant money, which is federal money the city uses to pay for blight removal and projects that target low- to moderate-income areas.

Right now, she's in the early stages of planning, implementing, and carrying out plans to complete the vision of a revitalized New Kensington.

“The first step is really ‘on-boarding' — get things caught up,” she said. “One of my roles, once I get my feet more solidly on the ground ... is looking for additional sources of funding that we can bring in.”

Guzzo worked with Snider on the Corridor of Innovation and is excited to be working with her again. He said the connections Snider made while working on that project will no doubt help her in her new role.

“She was able to bring a lot of different groups together to make the corridor as successful as it was,” he said.

Snider agreed.

“As a part of that (I) got to meet a lot of the community members, especially along Fifth Avenue,” she said. “It's been good as a listening thing for me to hear where the challenges are, what's worked in the past, what hasn't worked in the past, what the concerns are, what the hopes are.”

Snider has short-term and long-term visions for the authority, where she is currently the only employee.

In year one, she envisions continuing demolition of blighted structures as well as updates to the Memorial Park trail and playground. Her first demolition project will be razing four blighted, fire scorched buildings along 10th Street, which the authority recently approved.

By the fifth year, she envisions New Kensington as “the place to be” — not just in the Alle-Kiski Valley, but also Pittsburgh.

One of her long-term goals is a vision-inspired master plan that lays out strategies and tactics that would turn New Kensington into a vibrant community that is attractive to new businesses, young people and families, that will help facilitate networking, socializing and the sharing of ideas.

“I've worked on a master planning process before in another community, and it was really rewarding to really lay it out,” she said.

Snider said she will continue to work with the Corridor of Innovation, though not as much as before.

She said it's going to be hard to not move “full-speed ahead” with certain projects and ideas.

But, as a triathlete, marathon runner and former Ironman competitor, she understands the importance of slow and steady wins the race.

“We're not building the Taj Mahal yet,” Snider said. “But we're trying to move from something where you look at it and think, ‘Oh that's dangerous and not safe and I don't feel comfortable' to, ‘Wow — this is really going somewhere. I'm going to come get involved.'”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.