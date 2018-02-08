Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Township hopes to bring city waterlines to 82 residences off Route 228

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

Buffalo Township officials are preparing to seek a $500,000 state grant to extend waterlines to an area off Route 228.

The township's municipal authority is scheduled Wednesday to ask the planning commission for approval, said Ray Smetana, planning commission chairman.

Municipal authority manager Kristine Donaldson said the authority is in the preliminary stages of a project to provide public water for about 82 families along Sunny Lane, and Kimberly, Carol, and Crescent Hill drives.

The families now rely on wells, Donaldson said.

The commission will be asked for a letter to confirm that the project complies with the township's comprehensive land use plan. The letter will be one of the documents used to apply for a state grant.

Donaldson said the project will only move ahead if it gets the $500,000 grant, and if the authority approves final plans.

The Municipal Authority of Buffalo Township provides public water and sewage service for four communities..

It serves about 5,000 residents in Buffalo Township and Freeport, and provides water for South Buffalo.

The authority also manages a sewer system for almost 4,700 residents in Buffalo and Winfield townships, according to the Authority's website.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

