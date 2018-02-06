Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New food safety inspector on board for Alle-Kiski Valley cities

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

New Kensington and Lower Burrell have a new health officer who also is a state agriculture department food safety inspector.

Councils for both cities on Monday accepted the resignation of Kelly Diller, and appointed James Solinski as her replacement.

Health officers inspect eating establishments, officials said.

New Kensington, Lower Burrell and Arnold have had a longstanding agreement to use the same health officer, Arnold City Manager George Hayfield said.

He said Arnold Council will consider Diller's resignation and Solinski's appointment during a regular meeting Feb. 13.

Lower Burrell City Clerk Kelly Cook said Diller worked for the city since before Dec. 12, 2016.

She turned in her resignation for personal reasons, Cook said. “She did a good job,“ Cook said.

Cook said Solinski was recommended by Diller.

“He also works for the Department of Agriculture, so he knows all the codes and whatnot that's required of a food establishment,“ she said.

City officials with Lower Burrell, Arnold and New Kensington said Solinski will be paid by the inspection.

“He doesn't have a salary, per se,” New Kensington City Clerk Dennis Scarpiniti said. “He gets whatever the inspection fee is.”

Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Shannon Powers said the three municipalities maintain jurisdiction over their own food safety inspections, and Solinski was contracted to do those inspections on his own time.

“He doesn't conduct the inspections as a state employee, it is his second job,” she said. “He is trained by the state, and inspects according to the state's standards, as set forth in the PA Food Code.”

Diller also is a food safety inspector with the agriculture department, Powers said.

There are 78 eating establishments in New Kensington, 51 in Lower Burrell, and 17 in Arnold, according to the agriculture department.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

