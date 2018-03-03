Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Designer of planned 9-hole golf course in Freeport calls it 'one of a kind'

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 8:21 p.m.
Course designer Gary Nese looks over plans for a new golf course at the former Buffalo Valley Golf Course. He is shown at The Clubhouse on the Hill restaurant, next to the site for the new course in Freeport, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Golf course designer Gary Nese (middle) looks over plans for a new nine-hole course with property owners Mike and Virginia Graff at The Clubhouse on the Hill restaurant in Freeport on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The plans include using part of the previous Phoenix at Buffalo Valley course.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A view of the Buffalo Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Freeport. About four holes are to be revitalized.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A statue of a buffalo stands as a remnant of the former Buffalo Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Clubhouse on the Hill restaurant and bar, shown Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A view of the former ninth hole at the former Buffalo Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A view of the No. 4 green at Buffalo Valley Golf Course as it looked in 1976.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An aerial view of Buffalo Valley Golf Course before construction during the 1960s.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An aerial view of Buffalo Valley Golf Course taken in September 1992.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An aerial view of Buffalo Valley Golf Course taken in September 1992.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An aerial view of Buffalo Valley Golf Course taken in June 1988.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An aerial view of Buffalo Valley Golf Course taken in June 1988.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An aerial view of Buffalo Valley Golf Course taken in July 1980.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A view inside the club house at Buffalo Valley Golf Course taken in 1988.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Images of the Buffalo Valley Golf Course as it looked in 1990.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Images of the Buffalo Valley Golf Course as it looked in 1986.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Images of the Buffalo Valley Golf Course as it looked in 1978.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An aerial view over the site of Buffalo Valley Golf Course taken before construction in the 1960s.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A view of the No. 5 fairway at Buffalo Valley Golf Course as it looked in 1976.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Clubhouse on the Hill restaurant in Freeport is open and, depending on weather, golfers will be playing an adjacent course by late summer or early fall, owners Mike and Virginia Graff say.

The plan is for The Clubhouse to use some holes and golf cart paths that were part of the previous Phoenix at Buffalo Valley course in order to create a nine-hole, PGA regulation-length course.

In order to play nine holes, golfers will complete two loops, with each hole featuring different tees, yardages and pins the second time around, according to retired golf pro and course designer Gary Nese.

"Or, if they only want to play five (holes), they can do that," Nese said. The course will have a mix of par 3, 4 and 5 holes.

The Graffs, of Fawn, bought 60 acres of the former 18-hole Phoenix at Buffalo Valley course from the Nese family of Monroeville, and own about 100 acres in all in the area.

The couple, who own Graff Trucking of Fawn, paid $250,000 on Nov. 8 to buy the 60 acres from Trilogy Golf Development Co. LP, according to Armstrong County records.

The Graffs and friends worked last year on the clubhouse.

"For a whole year, we would work on it and I would stop and cook hot dogs and hamburgers on a grill," Virginia Graff said. "Then we would sit outside on the large deck overlooking the course and dream."

The restaurant is open daily. And in addition to lunch and dinner customers, it is hosting parties, wakes and wedding receptions.

"You should see this place when the spring arrives and it turns green," Mike Graff said of the property.

Nese predicts there will be a lot of interest in another golf course.

Many people, especially younger couples with children, don't have a lot of time to enjoy a round of golf and they can't afford expensive clubs to play long courses, he said.

He said there is a resurgence of short, but challenging courses — although the two-loop idea will be a "one of a kind."

"It sounds pretty interesting," said Terry Teasdale, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association. He said he isn't aware of a similar design for a nine-hole course.

The Nese family built and owns the 18-hole Glengarry Golf Links in Latrobe with 50-yard-wide fairways and lakes, Nese said, although another entity operates it. A restaurant, clubhouse, pro shop and 54-lot residential community surround that course.

The Phoenix at Buffalo Valley — previously known as Buffalo Valley Golf Course, opened in 2011. Nese said it closed about two years later because it couldn't attract leagues and championship events despite being a scenic, challenging course.

Room for houses next door

Nese said there is plenty of room to develop golf-related housing on land that includes the former back nine holes from Phoenix at Buffalo Valley.

The Nese family, which owns the rest of the former Phoenix golf course property plus other land, hopes that about 400 houses can be built.

"It's development. It will benefit the area," Nese said.

He hopes the housing will prompt the extension of water and sewer lines that will benefit Freeport and other communities. It also would put a spotlight on the borough, and possibly attract businesses.

Nese's property could include a natural gas well pad that golfers wouldn't see, he said, because trees would shield it and steps would be taken to make the operation quiet.

XTO Energy is seeking regulators' approval for the project.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

