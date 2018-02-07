Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport Council chooses new member

George Guido | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Onetime Freeport police officer Dino DiGiacobbe now is a councilman in the borough.

DiGiacobbe, 54, a New Kensington police officer, was appointed by council in a 5-0 vote Monday to replace Richard Hastings. Councilman john Mazurowski was absent.

Hastings was re-elected to council in November, but resigned before starting his new, four-year term.

Under municipal law, DiGiacobbe's appointment will last until Dec. 31, 2019. DiGiacobbe and other interested candidates would have to run for the final two years of Hastings' term.

A 1982 Freeport High School graduate, DiGiacobbe served as a part-time police officer in Freeport for about 15 years after serving in the Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. He also was a maintenance department foreman at Allegheny Ludlum, now Allegheny Technologies Inc., in Harrison before entering police work full-time in New Kensington in 2002.

“I liked the guys at Allegheny Ludlum, but I realized police work was my first love,” DiGiacobbe said “I bought my parents' old house in Freeport. I've never held (political) office, but I thought this would be my civic duty.”

DiGiacobbe, the only applicant for the council vacancy, will be sworn in prior to the Feb. 26 meeting.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

