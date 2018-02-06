Vandergrift residents can expect to see drop their in sewage bills — at some point

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Future sewage bills for Vandergrift residents are expected to drop, borough officials said.

Borough engineer Lucien Bove of Bove Engineering told council Monday that the borough's sewage flow into the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority plant has been reduced by 5 million gallons per day at peak times, such as during a major rain.

Plant manager Dennis Duryea said during peak times, stormwater infiltration into a sanitary sewer system can increase water flow to a treatment plant. When the plant is overwhelmed, untreated wastewater can be discharged into rivers and streams.

Vandergrift completed a project to separate residential sanitary and storm sewers, mandated by state and federal agencies, and that resulted in decreased flow to the sewage plant, Bove said. Also, the authority expanded the plant's capacity, to better accommodate heavy peak flows from its 13 member communities.

Because of the improvements, Duryea said, Vandergrift's peak flow into the plant now is about 15 million gallons a day — down from 19.9 million gallons.

Vandergrift residents pay a minimum $3.75 a month for up to 1,000 gallons of sewage treated, based on water consumption.

A resident using the monthly minimum would be billed $11.25 quarterly plus $68.25 — or $22.75 a month — for debt service on the plant expansion for a total bill of $79.50.

Of the total flow into the plant, Vandergrift's peak flow amounted to 33 percent. It's now 23 percent.

The drop doesn't mean residents will pay 10 percent less, but “They are going to reallocate the rates based on the new flow data,” borough solicitor Larry Loperfito said of the authority.

Duryea confirmed that, saying the authority's engineer is reviewing the latest flow study and will use it to calculate new rates for all communities.

“We will have (the new rate schedule) by the next board meeting in two weeks, but the board members should have it by the end of next week,” Duryea said.

He said the board members, each of whom represents a member community, can pass the information on to their respective councils and boards of supervisors when they receive it, but the new rates will not be official until the board votes to approve them Feb. 21.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.