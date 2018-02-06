Highlands senior honored at science competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Highlands High School Senior won a first place award at the 84th annual Pennsylvania Junior Science Academy of Science competition this past weekend at Duquesne University.

Senior Renee Cebula took first place in physics for her research project, “Do Helmets Really Reduce Concussions?”

Applying concepts learned in advanced placement physics, Cebula examined the mathematical reasoning as to why helmets reduce concussions.

Because of the high score she received for her research and presentation, Cebula received the Duquesne University Award of Excellence in Science.

Cebula was also presented with a “Perseverance Award” for successfully completing and presenting a Junior Academy of Science project during all six years in which she was eligible.

Cebula has qualified for the state competition, being held in State College in May.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.