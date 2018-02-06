Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
State House sends caller ID 'spoofing' bill to the Senate

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:15 p.m.
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Updated 10 hours ago

A state House bill that would criminalize caller ID “spoofing” has made its way to the Senate.

State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Washington Township, said the House unanimously passed the legislation, House Bill 979 on Tuesday.

The bill would target the fraudulent use of technology that allows a caller to make it appear as though a call is coming from an entity other than the actual caller, Petrarca said.

It also would amend the state crime code, making it a misdemeanor to cause false caller identification information to be displayed on a recipient's telephone with the intent to harass or defraud.

“Scammers use the technology to get financial and other sensitive information from consumers,” Petrarca said. “It's just one more disturbing development in the area of telephone solicitation fraud, and it shows that we must be especially vigilant in fighting these practices.”

He said the penalty for a first-time offense would be $2,500 fine and/or up to one year in prison. For subsequent offenses, the penalty would increase to a $5,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

