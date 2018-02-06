Alle-Kiski Valley school districts delaying starts ahead of Wednesday storm
Alle-Kiski Valley school districts were calling two-hour delays Tuesday night in anticipation of a significant snow storm expected to hit the area overnight.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisory for 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. A mix of precipitation is expected, making travel conditions difficult.
Districts that had issued delays as of about 10 p.m. Tuesday are:
• Apollo-Ridge
• Burrell
• Fox Chapel
• Franklin Regional
• Freeport Area
• Highlands
• Kiski Area
• Leechburg Area
• New Kesington-Arnold
• Plum
• Riverview
• South Butler
Districts were advising families that they would be monitoring conditions, and delays could become closings.
For the latest information as well as additional closings and delays, visit the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV .
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.
The winter wx advy has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for a portion of E OH, SW PA, and the Panhandle WV. Potential for ice from freezing rain has increased in that area. Local forecast at https://t.co/JWLI3e1waM or https://t.co/nR4yhzDSj7 . pic.twitter.com/9lJbEUW5bK— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 7, 2018