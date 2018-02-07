Route 366 re-opens in Plum after wreck; one person transported for injuries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Both lanes of Greensburg Road in Plum have re-opened after being closed for nearly an hour following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

The accident happened between Drennen Road and Old Leechburg Road around 8:20 p.m.

Plum Borough Police Sgt. Eric Zdobinski said a Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Avalanche were involved in the accident.

Zdobinski said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Slick road conditions were responsible for multiple accidents across the region Wednesday morning as snow and freezing rain fell.

