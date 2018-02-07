Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Trio pleads guilty to restraining and beating Arnold woman

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Michael Battaglia, Devon Hamilton and Stephanie Unruh
Westmoreland County Prison
Michael Battaglia, Devon Hamilton and Stephanie Unruh

Updated 4 hours ago

A man and two women pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges they tied up and repeatedly beat an Arnold woman in the basement of her home in September.

Michael Battaglia, 41, of Arnold; Stephanie Marie Unruh, 30, of New Kensington; and Devon Hamilton, 25, of Mt. Pleasant, each pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint and simple assault.

Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed more serious felony charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping as part of the plea bargains agreed to as jury selection in their trials was set to begin.

“We dropped those charges so she (the victim) would not have to testify at trial and to not put her through the trauma of a trial,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti.

Police said Battaglia and the two women barged into the home of 21-year-old Angelica Mangol on Sept. 10, forced her into her basement, removed her clothes, tied her up, punched her in the head and face, beat her with a broom handle and burned her with cigarettes.

Investigators said Mangol escaped once but was again restrained by her attackers and left tied up in the basement for hours.

In an interview days after the assault , Mangol claimed Battaglia, with whom she lived for three weeks before the attack, initially was there with two women she said she did not know, to help her deal with heroin withdrawal symptoms.

Battaglia became enraged when one of the woman claimed Mangol was not taking adequate care of her children, she said.

Battaglia, who Calisti confirmed was Mangol's boyfriend at the time of the attack, was sentenced Wednesday by Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway to serve nearly one to two years in the county jail.

Hamilton was ordered to serve 11 to 23 months in jail. Unruh was sentenced to serve two years on probation, including 12 months of house arrest.

Mangol also appeared in court Wednesday for a parole revocation hearing after she was accused of walking out of an inpatient drug treatment program in January. Mangol was ordered to serve up to a year in jail after she pleaded guilty in March to a single count of prostitution. She was paroled after serving 10 days. She was reincarcerated in November on a parole revocation but was later released to a treatment program.

Hathaway on Wednesday ordered that she remain in jail until she is admitted to another drug treatment program.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me