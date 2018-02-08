PennDOT rebuffs Allegheny Twp.'s request for traffic signals near Hawk Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT has once again turned down Allegheny Township's request for traffic signals at the corner of School and Hyde Park roads.

Residents of the Hawk Valley neighborhood had expressed concern to township officials about the intersection's safety.

In a letter to township supervisors, PennDOT said the request for a four-way stop doesn't meet its criteria and the area hasn't experienced serious crashes over the years.

This is the fourth time since 1998 that the state has denied a township request to install signalling there.

The letter also said the sight distance was found to be adequate. PennDOT suggested that the township consider increasing police patrols in the area.

The township supervisors didn't commit to increased police patrols or any other steps the township may take in response to PennDOT's snub.

George Guido is a freelance writer.