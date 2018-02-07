Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington homes without water after line break, repair expected Thursday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 8:18 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

About two dozen New Kensington homes are without water Wednesday night after a water main break.

A 6-inch, cast iron line broke across from 408 Charles Ave. shortly before 8 p.m.

Between 20 and 25 homes on Charles Avenue were affected, said Ed Saliba, Jr., superintendent of distribution for the New Kensington water authority.

Saliba said the water had to be shut off because of the ice it was creating on the road.

Saliba said crews will return Thursday morning, and he's hoping to have service restored around noon.

“We'll jump on it first thing in the morning and get service restored,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

