Crews begin work to repair water main break on Charles Avenue in New Kensington

Crews are heading out this morning to fix a water main break on Charles Avenue in New Kensington.

“Guys are just punching in,” said Ed Saliba, Jr., superintendent of distribution for the New Kensington water authority at about 7:45 a.m. “They'll be working diligently to get everything restored.”

A 6-inch, cast iron line broke across from 408 Charles Ave. shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Saliba said he didn't have an estimate for how long it would take to fix the water line.

“It's hard to say,” he said. “It all depends on what they get into with other utilities in the ground.”

Saliba said about 15 houses are affected. That's down from the original estimate of 20 to 25 houses.

Saliba said the water had to be shut off Wednesday night because of the ice it was creating on the road.

