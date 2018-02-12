2 Penn State New Kensington students to dance at THON fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In person: Checks can be sent to campus and made to Penn State New Kensington. Please specify THON on the memo line. Address is 3550 Seventh Street Road, New Kensington, PA 15068, ATTN: THON. If possible, payments should be sent before Thursday.

Two students from Penn State New Kensington have been chosen to dance the night away — literally — at Penn State's annual IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, more widely known as THON.

Nick Roth, 21, of Butler, and Gina Batiz, 19, of Vandergrift, will represent the Upper Burrell-based PSNK at the 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping event, which is a culmination of fundraising efforts that will benefit the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Children's Hospital.

Four Diamonds pays for all medical expenses related to pediatric cancer care that are not covered by insurance.

Roth and Batiz, both engineering majors, are passionate about the mission of THON, which is a student-run philanthropy.

They are chairs on PSNK's THON committee, and have worked tirelessly to create and throw fundraisers and spread awareness of THON's mission, committee advisor Michele Marcks said.

“I'm just so proud of them,” Marcks said. “It sounds cheesy, but I'm super proud of Nick and Gina.”

The group, made up of about 30 students, has raised more than $15,000 through their fundraising efforts this year — all kid-friendly in the spirit of the mission.

They hosted a spaghetti dinner and a basket bingo event, sold pumpkins in the fall, wrapped gifts around the holidays and held competitions around campus.

One competition was Penny Wars, were offices and clubs competed to see who could collect the most pennies.

They also have their own website where people can make online donations.

“It's seriously impressive what these students do,” Marcks said.

Roth and Batiz, who will join more than 700 other Penn State students on the dance floor, earned their spot through points, Marcks said.

Everything the students do in the organization earns them points, such as going to a meeting or organizing a fundraiser. Students with the highest number of points who show an interest in being a dancer then do an interview with a selection committee.

Marcks said Roth and Batiz were chosen because they really care about THON's mission.

“You can tell just by talking to them and hearing their stories about THON and why they participate that their hearts are in this,” she said. “They're very, very passionate about THON and raising money for the kids. It's just amazing. I'm really excited for them.”

Both students have been personally affected by cancer, which is one of the reasons they're so passionate about the cause.

Batiz lost her grandmother to stomach cancer in December. Roth said several of his aunts and great-grandmother have battled with the disease, and can't imagine what it must be like for a child to go through.

“The way that that affected me whenever I was younger, knowing that my aunt had cancer and she could have died ... I knew how I felt — and this is their parents and brothers and sisters dealing with a younger child having cancer,” Roth said.

Though dancing for two straight days won't be an easy feat, Batiz and Roth are excited for the challenge.

Both have been cutting caffeine and sugar out of their diets and exercising regularly. Roth, who just turned 21, even stopped drinking alcohol.

“You can't be having all these extra substances in your body that your body's used to because you're not going to get it there for 46 hours,” he said.

Roth said his motivation to stay on his feet will come from seeing the smiles on the faces of the Four Diamonds children who come to the dance marathon.

“This event is to get them out of the hospital, to get them to have fun,” he said. “There's water balloon fights, there's water guns, playing catch — everything. Just to see their smile is going to be what really drives me.”

“We're going through this 46 hours, and we're not going to feel half the pain that these little kids are going through,” Batiz said. “Just to get them to the event ... they're going to have so much fun, hopefully.”

The students will be the focus of a send-off celebration in PSNK's Conference Center 51 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The dance marathon will be held at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park. It kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 p.m. Sunday.

A live stream of the event will be available via THON's website at https://thon.org/livestream.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.