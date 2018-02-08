Water restored to New Kensington residents after water main break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Water has been restored to about 15 houses on Charles Avenue in New Kensington.

The residents were without water overnight after a water main break across from 408 Charles Ave. around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The water had to be turned off because of the ice it was creating on the road.

Ed Saliba, Jr., superintendent of distribution for the New Kensington water authority, said the water was restored around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Saliba said he doesn't know the cause of the break, but cold weather may have contributed.

“It's hard to say, really,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.