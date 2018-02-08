Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New pavilion planned for Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
In this file photo from last summer, a woman enjoys the view from Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum. Council wants to build a pavilion in the park.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 minutes ago

A new pavilion is in the works for Riverview Memorial Park.

The borough's recreation board wants to erect a 20-by-20 foot pavilion in the upriver section of the park near the pump house at the Brackenridge boundary, said Councilwoman Carrie Fox, also a member of the recreation board.

The $5,400 cost could be covered by recreation board funds, with borough public works crews installing the concrete foundation.

Solicitor David Regoli suggested that the borough engineer review and approve the design first.

Council could vote to formally approve the project in March.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

