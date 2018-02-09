Police say no signs of foul play in Leechburg fire that killed elderly woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cause of a Leechburg fire that killed a 96-year-old woman Wednesday is believed to be accidental.

“We have reason to believe it was a kitchen fire — accidental,” said Trooper Chris Balcik, a state police fire marshal.

Balcik said the fire is still under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play.

The house is located at the corner of Beale Avenue and Pitt Street.

Pearl Sendry, 96, died in the fire from carbon monoxide asphyxiation, according to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers.

The woman's daughter, Andrea Sendry, 70, was able to get out of the house and is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries, Balcik said.

Balcik didn't know the severity of her injuries.

