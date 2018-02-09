Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Intermediate unit budget, computer network upgrades on Allegheny Valley School Board agenda

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 1:54 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Allegheny Valley School Board on Monday will consider approval of the district's Intermediate Unit budget and whether or not to upgrade the district's computer infrastructure.

The 2018-19 IU budget amounts to a total of about $2.1 million. Allegheny Valley's contribution is estimated at slightly more than $20,000. The actual contribution will be determined by the state Department of Education, which will base its funding on the district's aid to student ratio and weighted average attendance figures.

Computer network upgrade ahead

Updating the computer network at Springdale Junior-Senior High School will be the goal of a planned purchase agreement with a state vendor that the board will consider on Monday.

The agreement is with ePlus, a vendor that is part of the Pennsylvania Education Purchasing Program for Microcomputers (PEPPM).

Superintendent Patrick Graczyk said the $74,300 purchase includes a 60 percent discount that will be reimbursed through the state's e-rates program in 2019, making the district's net cost just under $30,000.

