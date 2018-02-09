Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Upper Burrell Supervisors: residents should take complaints to seismic company

Tom Yerace | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Upper Burrell Township

Updated 4 hours ago

Residents of Upper Burrell who have complaints or issues with GeoKinetics, the firm responsible for seismic testing in the township, are advised to call the company to voice their concerns.

GeoKinetics is performing seismic subsurface geo-mapping across Westmoreland County, using heavy trucks that pound the ground to send measurable shock waves through the earth.

Resident Carrie Armstrong of Upper Drennan Road, told the supervisorsn Wednesday that she had heard from residents who thought employees of GeoKinetics were trespassing on their properties but did not think it was serious enough to call 911.

Armstrong asked the supervisors what they would advise residents to do when such incidents take place.

Chairman Ross Walker said GeoKinetics is placing informational tags on the front doors of residents' homes that included a toll-free phone number for the company.

Walker said that any resident having issues should call the number, 1-800-481-5736, to register a complaint and that the company would handle it.

Last August, Walker told residents that supervisors were “out of the loop” on the matter and township police Sgt. Robert Speer said residents who are concerned about strangers on their property shouldn't hesitate to call the police for assistance.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

