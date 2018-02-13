Cheswick seeking new council member, following resignation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheswick Council now has a seat up for grabs, after the resignation of Councilwoman Clarissa Thomm.

Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Thomm's resignation, effective immediately.

Councilman Frank Meledandri Jr. and Thomm were absent.

Thomm had served on council since 2014, when she was appointed to fill a vacant seat. She then was elected to a term in 2015.

There are two years remaining on her term. Thomm couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.

Council President Paul Jack said no reason was given for the resignation.

Jack said the seat on the seven-member council will have to be filled within 30 days.

“We have to make a decision by the next meeting,” Jack said.

Residents who are interested in the position can submit their applications at the borough building, 220 South Atlantic Ave.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.