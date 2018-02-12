Pine Run Road in Washington Township could close for two months, starting in mid-June 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT officials who hosted a meeting Monday about a culvert replacement on Pine Run Road said the summer 2019 project will close the road near the Washington Township building for two months. A nine-mile detour will be provided using Pine Run Road south of the project site to Route 380, Pine Run north of the project to Route 356 in Allegheny Township and Pine Run Church Road to Route 356.

Watt Road might also be used by residents more familiar with the township.

Project Manager Brian Svesnik said at Monday's session at the Washington Township municipal building that construction bids will be sought starting in December.

“Construction is set for mid-June of 2019,” Svesnik said. “We'll wait until school is out so the project won't affect any school bus routes.”The project is part of PennDOT's four-year Transportation Improvement Program.

The bridge and the culvert, currently a dual pipe setup, will be replaced. The bridge crossing will also be widened from 22 feet to 30 feet and approaching roads will be raised by about 5 inches.

“The reason for the project is that the bridge and the bottom of the pipes are starting to deteriorate,” Svesnik said. “The pipes were installed in 1980. The road shoulder will be upgraded and the turning radius will improve.”

“The base is designed to last a lot longer,” said Liberty Hill of PennDOT. “So we won't be back out here for a while.”

The road carries an average 1,400 vehicles daily.

Rich Liska, who lives near the project area, said he and his wife will have to utilize a detour.

“My wife works at the Giant Eagle bakery in New Kensington and I work at a window replacement company in Saltsburg,” Liska said.

Resident James A. Miller, a retiree who lives near Kunkle Park on Pine Run Road, said the work won't impact him.

“It doesn't look like it will directly affect me,” Miller said.

Hill said the culvert and bridge replacement is one of 132 similar projects that will be done in a four-year span in Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties.

Township projects set for this summer

Washington Township will replace two culverts this summer.

Both are located along North Washington Road between Pine Run Road and Route 780.

Township supervisor Joe Olszewski said the projects will be done simultaneously once school ends in June.

North Washington Road will be closed for about a month, and nearby Route 380 will be used as a detour.

George Guido is a freelance writer.