Valley News Dispatch

Pair charged in Arnold robbery, shooting

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
A Harrison man and an Arnold woman are charged with a robbery that resulted in a vehicle being shot up in Arnold last month.

Mary C. Williams, 20, of Kenneth Avenue, Arnold, and Jacob Raguel Timothy, 21, of Walnut Street, Harrison, are charged with robbing a man at his Camp Avenue home Jan. 10, then returning later and firing shots through the rear window of the man's Jeep.

Police allege Timothy was armed with a revolver and Williams brandished a large knife when they went to the house. Timothy allegedly pointed the revolver at a man and demanded that the victim give him money. Police say the pair made off with at least $400 and a video game system.

Court papers say they returned later, and Timothy is accused of firing the gunshots into the rear window of a Jeep parked at the residence.

Timothy was arrested in Arnold and arraigned Jan. 24. He is accused of robbery, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Williams is charged with robbery and is in the county jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for both is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

