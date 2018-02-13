Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Parking lot planned for former Tarentum Moose lodge property

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
The former Moose Lodge building along Fourth Avenue in Tarentum is being razed to make way for a parking lot on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

The former Moose Lodge building along Fourth Avenue in Tarentum is about to become a parking lot.

Trib Total Media, the parent company of the Valley News Dispatch, purchased the closed building in 2017 as part of the company's efforts to increase its presence in the local community. The company's corporate offices, across the street from the Moose property, moved to their Tarentum location on Wood Street last year.

The purchase of the Moose property is meant to provide parking for the additional employees expected at the Tarentum location this year.

“We consider this purchase an investment in our community and an investment in our future as well,” said Jennifer Bertetto, Trib Total Media President & CEO. “We are making renovations to our building in Tarentum in order to expand our operations here and make this location our corporate home for many years to come.”

