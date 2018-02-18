Road work ahead: Repairs to Route 28 will require lane restrictions, closures

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Buckle up — significant weekend delays along Route 28 are coming.

PennDOT is set to start a $34 million improvement project along a seven-mile stretch of roadway through the Alle-Kiski Valley on Wednesday.

It will take place from the Butler County line south to near the Creighton southbound on-ramp at Exit 13.

The project will require lane and ramp closures during weekdays and weekends, but those had not been scheduled as of last week, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

Cowan said the initial work will be around various structures along the expressway, but there will be no lane restrictions during that part of the project.

“Roadway work requiring lane restrictions is still in the process of being scheduled,” Cowan said, adding that a start date for work that will impact traffic will be decided by Wednesday.

Fawn Supervisors Chairman Dave Montanari said township residents are used to detours and inconveniences and “will adapt as they always do” to the project.

The township can be accessed from exits 14, 15 and 16, all of which will be affected by the construction.

“We're quite accustomed to detours, considering we've had two major bridges in the last three years replaced,” Montanari said. “We adjust.”

The project will involve northbound and southbound lane restrictions, as well as six northbound weekend closures and six southbound weekend closures, Cowan said.

Weekend and ramp closures will be dictated by how the work progresses, he said.

“Nothing is scheduled at this point,” Cowan said.

PennDOT spokeswoman Yasmeen Manyisha said the weekend closures will occur in one direction per weekend from the Millerstown exit (Exit 16) to the Tarentum exit (Exit 14). Those closures are needed so crews can perform various patching and paving operations.

“At this time, we cannot say if the contractor will require all 12 closures,” she said.

There will be no weekday single-lane restrictions along northbound Route 28 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and no southbound restrictions from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., officials said.

Northbound weekend lane restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Monday and southbound weekend lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Cowan previously told the Tribune-Review that motorists should expect significant delays during weekend closures.

“(PennDOT) anticipates significant delays for the weekend closures only,” Cowan said in November. “The positive news for motorists is (there will be) no lane restrictions during peak travel times.”

An average of 50,000 vehicles a day travel Route 28 at the southern end of the project area, Cowan said, and at the Butler County line, the average count is 21,000.

Cowan previously said the posted detour will be along Freeport Road, which runs parallel to the Route 28 expressway.

Manyisha said no detours for the closures had been scheduled as of Friday.

The project includes paving the highway with asphalt, with the exception of bridge decks and approach slabs, in addition to:

• Drainage work

• Updated signs and pavement markings

• New highway lighting

• New and updated guardrails

• Preservation work on 11 short bridges

• Bridge de-icer maintenance and upgrades

• Cleaning the rock fall area

The project is estimated to be completed Dec. 20.

Harrison commissioners President Bill Heasley said he isn't overly concerned about the project.

“We have a pretty good traffic flow through the township right now,” he said, “and I'm sure that any additional traffic that would be coming off the expressway, if we see any bottlenecks or any problems, we would address it right away with additional police, if need be, or additional signage or directing them to a couple of different options as far as detours that they could possibly take through the township. There's a number of options that they have coming off the Burtner Road exit.”

