Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Penn State New Kensington faculty take spotlight to guide career paths

Joyce Hanz | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Penn State New Kensington engineering professors Joan Kowalski, Nick Petrucci and Haifeng Wang discuss the upcoming Faculty Matters series in a classroom on campus on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
Penn State New Kensington engineering professors Joan Kowalski, Nick Petrucci and Haifeng Wang discuss the upcoming Faculty Matters series in a classroom on campus on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

Updated 5 minutes ago

A new series at Penn State New Kensington puts professors in the spotlight to help visitors learn about career paths.

The monthly program, Faculty Matters, will offer information to current and prospective students and the public about academic majors and careers — and introduce faculty members in a public forum.

Organized by the Penn State New Kensington's Academic and Career Success Center, the first panel on Monday will include five faculty members from the engineering department.

Coinciding with National Engineers Week, which runs through Saturday, the inaugural panel of professors plans to discuss their career and educational backgrounds, offer advice and answer questions from attendees.

Coordinator Jim Shields, assistant director for career services and professional development at Penn State New Kensington, teamed with colleague Ruth Herstek, assistant coordinator for academic and student success, with a goal of getting faculty involved even more with students.

“That is one of the key elements of student success,” Herstek said. “Our faculty is always open to students but this is a way for them to be even more available.”

About 700 students attend Penn State New Kensington.

Assistant teaching professor and Penn State alumnus Joan Kowalski has taught for 32 years at the campus.

She hopes the series will help educate those interested in engineering careers, especially females, in the male-heavy world of engineering.

“Engineering is everywhere,” she said. “We are surrounded by it, and I tell girls if they like math and science they should give engineering a try.”

Other participating Penn State engineering professors include Nick Petrucci, Joe Cuiffi, Joie Marhefka and Haifeng Wang.

Engineering is a popular field of study on campus, said Corinne Coulson, manager of strategic communications at Penn State New Kensington.

“At our campus, we offer a four-year electromechanical engineering technology degree, as well as a two-year biomedical engineering technology degree,” Coulson said.

Overall, Penn State offers 30 engineering and engineering technology majors.

“We do hear from students that they are interested in what their faculty do,” said Ruth Herstek, academic adviser and coordinator of academic and career success at the campus. “The idea was developed out of the students wanting to make a personal connection with their professors, and network.”

Future panels include a March event featuring faculty from the Administration of Justice (criminal justice) program.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me