Wet weather spurs request to keep horses off Butler-Freeport Community Trail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Numerous trail managers already have dealt with an issue that the Buffalo Township supervisors are being asked to consider: should there be limits on horseback riding on a public trail in wet weather?

Butler-Freeport Community Trail enthusiasts like Chris Ziegler fear that horse hooves and even some mountain bike tires on a wet trail can lead to pitting, pooling of rainwater, and damage to the trail that stretches 20 miles from the Laneville section of Freeport to Butler.

Ziegler, president of the trail's board, visited the trail Friday.

“The closer we get to spring, we will see horses on the trail,” she said. “On a rainy day like this, it makes you nervous.”

The trail board wants horses to be banned particularly because several sections, such as Buffalo Township to Freeport, were just done last summer.

“It takes time to settle,” she said.

The trail from Marwood to Herman is “very soft,” she said.

During dry weather, the trail routinely accommodates hikers, bikers and horseback riders.

Ziegler and other trail board members recently asked the township supervisors to ask riders to avoid a rain-sodden trail.

“It doesn't take much, or any time to damage the trail,” Ziegler said.

Most horse riders are responsible, she said, but “a few ruin it for everybody.”

Ziegler said some riders have been asked by trail members not to ride when the trail is sloppy.

“Some scoff and do what they want,” she said.

Sue Wolski, treasurer of the Butler-based National Horse Lovers Association, agrees that horses, which weigh an average of about 1,000 pounds, can damage wet trails.

She said it can also be dangerous for horses because of possible slick conditions.

“A responsible equestrian would not want to go out during that time to cause damage,” she said.

Wolski said the association works to educate its members about trail usage.

“We've actually canceled group rides based on the condition of the trails,” she said. “We don't want to do damage.”

Wolski said if any changes are made regarding horses, she hopes it would be an across-the-board change to include other vehicles that can cause damage.

“Yes, horses can do damage, but also mountain bikes and dirt bikes can do damage,” she said.

Other trails

Horses are welcome on trails at Moraine State Park in Butler County and Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.

“They are multiple-use equestrian trails,” said Dustin Drew, Moraine's park manager for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“We prefer that the horses not use trails when they are wet, and we have some chronically wet areas,” he said. The park tries to limit possible conflict by setting aside equestrian trails, and the DCNR works with the National Horse Lovers Association.

Separate trails haven't been established in Harrison Hills.

“All trails are open to hikers, bikers and horse riders. All trail users are asked to follow multi-trail usage etiquette,” wrote Patrick Kopnicky, a founding member of the Friends of Harrison Hills, a nonprofit that promotes the park, in an email.

There are about 180 miles of multiuse trails in nine Allegheny County parks.

When trails are fragile because of wet weather, “we ask them to not to ride bikes or horses,” parks director Andy Baechle said.

“This is not policed. We seek voluntary participation. We try to educate people and use peer pressure,” Baechle said.

Buffalo Township supervisors haven't formally discussed the issue, said supervisor Chairman Ron Zampogna III. He said the trail was improved only after a lot of time and money were invested. He wants to make it work for everybody.

Staff writer Emily Balser contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.