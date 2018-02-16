Alle-Kiski Valley cleans up from heavy rains, braces for more snow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David's Diner in Springdale Township will be open for breakfast Saturday if Freeport Road is open, the owner's wife said Friday.

A rock and mud slide along Freeport Road blocked all lanes near the diner Thursday night.

The slide happened between 8 and 11:30 p.m. after several days of heavy rain. That rain also caused problems in New Kensington, Oakmont, Allegheny Township and some areas along Buffalo Creek in Armstrong County, according to PennDOT and municipal authorities.

PennDOT crews were working on the Freeport Road slide Friday, PennDOT district spokeswoman Yasmeen Manyisha said. "We're hoping to get it open tonight."

"Hopefully it will be ready," said Lisa Speer, wife of David's Diner owner David Speer.

Intersection of rt780 and Stevenson Blvd in New Kensington bear Valley High School. pic.twitter.com/jvNKYqhVQE — Louis B. Ruediger (@RuedigerLouis) February 16, 2018

The rain caused Buffalo Creek to overflow its banks near the Laneville Bridge. Fortunately, the water didn't damage nearby residential property, according to Freeport officials.

High water from Bull Creek flooded parts of Bull Creek Road in Fawn early Friday, but the road was reopened shortly after 7 a.m., according to Allegheny County 911.

Water rushing down hillsides pushed debris onto White Cloud Road at Markle Road in Allegheny Township early Friday, forcing crews to clear the road Friday morning.

Runoff also periodically caused flooding on along parts of Hulton Road in Allegheny Township, said police Sgt. Dan Uncapher.

New Kensington public works crews and firefighters dealt with debris pushed onto Seventh Street about 10 p.m. Thursday. Catch basins couldn't handle the heavy rain flow at Stevenson Boulevard near the bridge across the road from the Valley High School track, Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said.

Debris was also forced off hillsides along Powers Drive.

There were reports of flooded basements across the region, including in the Kinloch section of Lower Burrell, according to Lower Burrell police.

In Oakmont, a portion of Dark Hollow Road was closed because of a mudslide there.

The worst flooding Friday appeared to stay south of the Alle-Kiski Valley, however, with street and residential flooding widespread in areas around Latrobe and southern Westmoreland County. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down overnight in Uniontown, Fayette County.

Mostly drier conditions were expected Saturday, according to the weather service, but a cold front was expected to push through the region. Much colder temperatures could lead to light snow or a snow-rain mix in the Pittsburgh Area, weather service meteorologist Tim Axford said.

"There might be a half-inch of snow in Allegheny County," Axford said.

The Army Corps of Engineers closed Lock and Dam No. 5 along the Allegheny River in Gilpin on Friday because of high water.

The water is up by 7 feet, reaching 17.6 feet in the pool, said Ian McKelvey, the Corps supervisor operations specialist for the Allegheny River.

There is no danger of flooding in the pool, but the lock will be closed for a few days, impacting some commercial boat traffic, he said.

The Allegheny River was expected to crest late Friday or early Saturday, McKelvey said.

Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.