'Chocolate Paws' helps Animal Protectors get closer to a new home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not even snow on Saturday night could keep the animal lovers away from raising money for Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley.

The shelter's annual Chocolate Paws fundraiser, held at the River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township, was filled with chocolate fountains, chocolate drinks and chocolate treats.

The fundraiser was two-fold, with a majority of the money raised going into the shelter's operating budget, but with part of the 50/50 ticket sales going into the capital fund for the new shelter facility.

Shelter Board President Phyllis Framel said they are responsible for coming up with the majority of the $380,000 operating budget.

“Mostly, we raise everything ourselves,” she said.

The organization bought a new building at 730 Church St. in New Kensington in 2016, but they've been raising money since then to get it operational. The new building is three times bigger than its current New Kensington location on Linden Avenue.

Renovations needed include bringing the building up to code, adding medical treatment and isolation areas for sick pets, a retail store, grooming room, laundry area, meet-and-greet areas for potential adopters, a “catio” for cats, separate areas for young and adult animals, and a small indoor training area.

Framel said they have raised about $611,000 of the $800,000 needed to start the project. She said, so far, the fundraising for the capital campaign has been silent, but now they are starting the public phase.

“We're really starting to gear it up now,” she said.

She said they hope to reach the $800,000 goal by June or July, but will keep going as long as needed.

Framel said they try to hold different types of fundraisers throughout the year to attract different types of donors.

She said the Chocolate Paws event is always a hit.

“It's a sell-out so far every year,” she said.

Framel said they raised about $12,000 last year and hoped to surpass that this year.

Washington Township resident Sara Hayes came out to the fundraiser as a new resident. She moved to the area from out-of-state a couple of years ago.

She owns two dogs, a yellow lab named Jackson and a shepadoodle named Olivia.

“I wanted to get more involved with the community,” she said. “I really wanted to come support the shelter.”

Hayes said she eventually would like to volunteer at a local shelter and has a special spot in her heart for shelter animals.

“I'm a huge dog lover,” she said.

Gilpin resident Linda Hawk has always worked the event. She's a chef, newly retired chef from River Forest.

This year, she decided to enjoy Chocolate Paws from the other side.

“It's nice — I get to actually enjoy the food,” she said. “I think (the fundraiser) is great.”

Oakmont resident Karyn Zunich said she's a big supporter of the shelter's new facility.

“They need a new shelter — period.”

Zunich said she decided to start “putting her money where her mouth is” when it comes to supporting charities.

“It's my way of giving back.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.