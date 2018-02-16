Oakmont downed tree one of many in the region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deborah Miller and her husband, Mark, were asleep when a tree slammed into the roof of their Oakmont house about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

“It sounded like a huge thunder clap,” said Deborah Miller of Pennsylvania Avenue. “It was so dark and raining that we didn't see much.”

The oak tree apparently was water-logged, she said.

“It's huge. You should see it.”

The tree was growing in a gully on their corner lot about 400 feet from 14th Avenue.

The couple has owned the house since about 1990.

The tree damaged the roof and ripped off some gutters but no one was injured.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.