Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg officials ask for Diebold's resignation

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Attorney Duke George talks with reporters on behalf of his client, Mike Diebold, after Diebold's hearing at District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec's office in Allegheny Township last month. (Trib photo)
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Attorney Duke George talks with reporters on behalf of his client, Mike Diebold, after Diebold's hearing at District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec's office in Allegheny Township last month. (Trib photo)
Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a child sexual predator.
Westmoreland County Prison
Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a child sexual predator.

Leechburg's mayor and council are asking suspended police Chief Michael Diebold to resign.

Mayor Wayne Dobos confirmed the municipality sent information to Diebold, 40, formerly Gilpin, about the borough's pension plan.

Dobos said on Friday the information was sent to Diebold earlier in the week.

There was no response from Diebold by Saturday, the mayor said.

Diebold's attorney, Duke George, said a Fraternal Order of Police attorney is representing Diebold on the pension matter. Neither that attorney or Diebold were available for comment.

“We want to move on,” Dobos said of why they are asking for Diebold's resignation.

Dobos didn't know what exactly Diebold would be entitled to if he resigned or what the next step would be if he agrees to it.

“I don't know what the process would be,” he said. “This is all new ground for all of us.”

Diebold was suspended without pay on Jan. 8. He was arrested on Jan. 5 in a sting by agents for the state Attorney General's Office for allegedly using a computer to try to lure a 14-year-old girl to meet with him for sex. The girl actually was an AG agent.

Diebold, who became well-known for his struggle to return to police work after he lost a portion of his left arm in a fireworks accident in July, was arrested on felony child predator charges.

Although suspended without pay, the mayor and council said in mid-January that Diebold and his estranged wife and children will get medical benefits through March.

Diebold was recertified in January to be a police officer, but the state police agency that grants certification won't take action on Diebold's certification until there is a verdict in his case.

He entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 19 and waived all charges to court.

At the end of January, Dobos appointed Patrolman Jason Schaffer as interim officer in charge to run the department with one other full-time officer and several part-time officers.

Diebold started work as a part-time officer for Leechburg when he was 19. He was named chief about 10 years ago.

Councilman Christian Vaccaro said he is focused on making sure the community is taken care of.

“My opinion as a council member is that I'd like to see Leechburg return to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible and, whatever route is available to us as a council, we intend to take,” he said. “We are focused on healing the community and making sure the community has the best police force that we can possibly make available to them.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @chuckbiedka. Staff writer Emily Balser contributed to this report.

