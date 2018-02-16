Medical Examiner: Homewood man died after being shot in the arm by police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has ruled a Pittsburgh man's death a homicide after a police-involved shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood on Feb. 11.

The medical examiner said Mark Daniels, 39, of Elm Street was shot by police in the left arm and that the bullet struck an artery, leading to his death.

Police said the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the Homewood South neighborhood.

Police said officers responded when someone reported a man, later identified as Daniels, with a gun near Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street.

When officers made contact with Daniels, a foot pursuit ensued and he fired a gun at the officers, according to police.

Police said officers returned fire. Daniels was shot, but he continued to flee.

Daniels was later apprehended and taken to a hospital, where he died.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.