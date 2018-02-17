Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Popular Arnold minister remembered for his community work

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Becky Gabor, widow of the Rev. Steve Gabor, hugs friends and family during a memorial service for her late husband at Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Becky Gabor, widow of the Rev. Steve Gabor, hugs friends and family during a memorial service for her late husband at Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
The Rev. Stan Lasinski and Jim Ostrovecky enter the memorial service for the Rev. Steve Gabor at Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
The Rev. Stan Lasinski and Jim Ostrovecky enter the memorial service for the Rev. Steve Gabor at Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Ted Gardner enters the memorial service for the Rev. Steve Gabor at Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Ted Gardner enters the memorial service for the Rev. Steve Gabor at Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

Dozens of people turned out Saturday to remember local pastor the Rev. Steve Gabor.

A memorial service was held at Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington to honor Gabor, who died of natural causes Jan. 31.

Gabor, 68, is best remembered as co-founder of Arnold-based Lighthouse Ministries Mission. He and his wife, Becky Gabor, started the mission 16 years ago to be a safe haven for anyone who is hungry or needs help, including the poor, homeless, spiritually destitute, addicts and prostitutes. The couple, themselves, struggled with substance abuse before starting the ministry.

“He was a very popular man,” said Becky Gabor. “He left his mark here.”

She said her husband fought bravely in two wars. The first was as a Marine in the Vietnam War and the second was serving in the Lord's Army.

She said he never spoke of the Vietnam War, but spoke “daily and excitedly” about the Lord's Army.

Long-time friend, the Rev. Stan Lasinski, performed the memorial service.

“He's been a good friend for 22 years,” he said. “He was closer than a brother to me.”

Lasinski said Gabor just wanted to help his community — adults and children alike.

“He wanted to help the people who were in the same situation he was,” Lasinski said. “I think they lost a great friend.”

Valerie Cooper, who knew Gabor for about six years, said his loss will be felt in the New Kensington and Arnold communities.

“He was very kind and his blessings will be missed,” she said.

Jim Ostrovecky knew Gabor for about six years after he met him through the ministry.

“It's going to be an impact (on the community),” he said. “A big loss.”

Ted Gardner received help from Gabor when he needed somewhere to go after seeking treatment.

“They helped me out and put me up in the mission,” he said.

Gardner said Gabor and his wife have been there for many people over the years and now it's up to them to continue his mission.

“His example of how to be a light into the world is something we can all carry on,” Gardner said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

